Famous P. Rhodes Purchases 6,635 Shares of LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Stock

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) Director Famous P. Rhodes purchased 6,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $65,421.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,822.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

LL Flooring Price Performance

Shares of LL opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72. The company has a market capitalization of $283.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.07.

Get LL Flooring alerts:

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). LL Flooring had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $298.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. LL Flooring’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LL Flooring

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded LL Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in LL Flooring by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,269,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after buying an additional 29,419 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in LL Flooring by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,176,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,494,000 after buying an additional 210,283 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LL Flooring by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,279,000 after buying an additional 31,437 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in LL Flooring by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after buying an additional 71,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in LL Flooring by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 779,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,303,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LL Flooring

(Get Rating)

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.