FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Plans $0.17 Monthly Dividend

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

FAT Brands Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FAT Brands stock opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.49. FAT Brands has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $24.43.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of April 18, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as 2,300 franchised locations.

