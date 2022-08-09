FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Plans $0.17 Monthly Dividend

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.
FAT Brands Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of FAT Brands stock opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.49. FAT Brands has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $24.43.
FAT Brands Company Profile
