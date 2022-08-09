Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The credit services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83, Fidelity Earnings reports. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 19.69%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Up 0.8 %

AGM traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.98. 26,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,269. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a one year low of $90.38 and a one year high of $137.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.07.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is 34.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director Everett M. Dobrinski purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.30 per share, with a total value of $103,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,931.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 32.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

