Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Receives $1,483.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,483.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FQVTF. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,660 ($32.14) to GBX 1,360 ($16.43) in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Fevertree Drinks Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVTF opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.96. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $37.36.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

