Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB) Announces $0.25 Dividend

Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.
Fidelity Federal Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FDLB opened at $95.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.00. Fidelity Federal Bancorp has a 1 year low of $95.00 and a 1 year high of $95.00.
Fidelity Federal Bancorp Company Profile
