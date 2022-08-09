Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB) Announces $0.25 Dividend

Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

Fidelity Federal Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FDLB opened at $95.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.00. Fidelity Federal Bancorp has a 1 year low of $95.00 and a 1 year high of $95.00.

Fidelity Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for United Fidelity Bank, Fsb, offers personal and business banking services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings, personal line of credit, and commercial lending services. It also provides credit and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; and online and telephone banking services.

