Fiducient Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 22,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 91,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,283,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 36,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,723. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.63 and a 12-month high of $115.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.34.

