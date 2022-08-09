Fiducient Advisors LLC Purchases 155 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 53,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $15,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,492,308.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $15,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $23,492,308.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 263,761 shares of company stock worth $40,500,771. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.71. 66,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,117,487. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.34. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

