Fiducient Advisors LLC Sells 737,868 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Fiducient Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737,868 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises 2.9% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fiducient Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $7,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,204,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,626,000 after acquiring an additional 214,853 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $11,013,000. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,177,000. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 785,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,759,000 after buying an additional 97,366 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:USRT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.81. The company had a trading volume of 383 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,505. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.30. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $50.55 and a twelve month high of $68.08.

