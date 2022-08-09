Financial Contrast: Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) & Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT)

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Rating) and Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Temenos has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Cat has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.0% of Red Cat shares are held by institutional investors. 30.5% of Red Cat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Temenos 1 0 0 0 1.00 Red Cat 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Temenos and Red Cat, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Temenos presently has a consensus price target of $89.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.64%. Given Temenos’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Temenos is more favorable than Red Cat.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Temenos and Red Cat’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Temenos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Red Cat $6.43 million 17.41 -$11.69 million ($0.24) -8.67

Temenos has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Red Cat.

Profitability

This table compares Temenos and Red Cat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Temenos N/A N/A N/A Red Cat -181.83% -14.41% -13.26%

Summary

Temenos beats Red Cat on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Temenos

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions. It also offers Temenos Infinity, a digital banking product; Temenos Multifonds, a fund administration solution; Temenos SaaS solution that supports banks in various sectors and geographies; Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platform that delivers digital transformation; and Temenos AI that provides frictionless customer experiences and automate processes. In addition, the company provides Temenos Financial Crime Mitigation that allows banks and financial institutions to avoid regulatory fines, detect fraud, and mitigate reputational risks; Temenos Analytics, a reporting, analytics, and business intelligence product; and Temenos Regulatory Compliance, which is used to address fraud, remain compliant with regulations, and manage risk. Further, it offers retail and private banking, corporate and business banking, Islamic banking, wealth management, financial inclusion, mobile banking, consultancy and training services, and support services. Additionally, the company provides Temenos Developer Community, an open API catalogue that brings standardized out-of-the-box APIs to fast track innovation with online support and resources. The company was formerly known as Temenos Group AG and changed its name to Temenos AG in May 2018. Temenos AG was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

About Red Cat

Red Cat Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. It offers commercial and government unmanned aerial vehicle technology for reconnaissance, public safety, and inspection applications. The company also provides First Person View (FPV) video goggles; and software and hardware solutions that enable drones to complete inspection services in locations where global positioning systems are not available. In addition, it is involved in the resale of FPV drones and equipment primarily to the consumer marketplace. Further, the company is developing drone flight data analytics and storage solutions, as well as diagnostic products and services. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. is based in Humacao, Puerto Rico.

