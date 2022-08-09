Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $10,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,718,000. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,786,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 473,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,609,000 after buying an additional 93,869 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 130,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,461,000 after buying an additional 63,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,064,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,183. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $63.48 and a 12-month high of $88.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.20.

