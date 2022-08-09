Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FRT traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.49. 952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,924. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $92.02 and a 1 year high of $140.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 123.70%.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, Director David W. Faeder bought 10,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,549.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,467.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRT. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

