Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,313 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 551.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NUMG stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $39.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,292 shares. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.21.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.