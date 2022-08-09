Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Has $209,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 46,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 115,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 167,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,063,000 after buying an additional 14,724 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 95,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.75. 1,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,497,004. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $82.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.74.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

