FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Hits $0.0566 on Top Exchanges

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 9th. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $34.22 million and approximately $9.50 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0566 or 0.00000246 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002592 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 11,721.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000174 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002129 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000823 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 806,033,904 coins and its circulating supply is 604,445,623 coins. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

