First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Stock Performance

Shares of INBKZ opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- has a 1-year low of $24.24 and a 1-year high of $27.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.97.

