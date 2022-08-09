First Long Island Investors LLC Acquires 3,401 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

First Long Island Investors LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $14,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 13.8% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 9,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of MCHP traded down $2.38 on Tuesday, hitting $68.52. 27,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,860,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.24.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.301 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 40.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MCHP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

