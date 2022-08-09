First Long Island Investors LLC Boosts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First Long Island Investors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 2.6% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $30,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 186.1% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after buying an additional 192,250 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc boosted its stake in Mastercard by 18.6% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 5.2% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.55.

Insider Activity

Mastercard Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $4.16 on Tuesday, hitting $348.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $335.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.54. The company has a market capitalization of $336.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

