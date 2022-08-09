First Long Island Investors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 16,389 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 1.8% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $20,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Netflix by 2,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $6.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $226.61. 55,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,530,174. The firm has a market cap of $100.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.62 and a 200 day moving average of $275.51.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. DZ Bank cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

