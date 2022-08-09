First Long Island Investors LLC Has $23.62 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First Long Island Investors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 2.0% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $23,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 28,992.4% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,486 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $1,230,851,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,986,873,000 after buying an additional 192,641 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 229,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,208,000 after buying an additional 126,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in BlackRock by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 594,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $544,533,000 after buying an additional 85,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.0 %

BLK stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $696.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,703. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.60 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $633.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $685.01. The stock has a market cap of $105.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $794.08.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.