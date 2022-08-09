First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,121 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 6.1% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $14,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,317. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.27. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $39.87 and a one year high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

