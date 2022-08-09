Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FISV. Loop Capital began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.46.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.09. The firm has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $119.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,437,543.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,437,543.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $21,686,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

