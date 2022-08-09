FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT) Trading Up 0.3%

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT – Get Rating) shares were up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $161.68 and last traded at $160.19. Approximately 5,288 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 11,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.78.

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000.

