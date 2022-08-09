FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Trading 0.1% Higher

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.22 and last traded at $53.81. 47,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 155,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.78.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.66.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFRA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000.

