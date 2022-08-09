Fluence Energy (FLNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Fluence Energy has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $342.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.44 million. On average, analysts expect Fluence Energy to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC remained flat at $16.79 during midday trading on Tuesday. 6,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,909. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.53. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $39.40.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold acquired 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Seyed Madaeni sold 84,208 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $854,711.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Cynthia A. Arnold bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $101,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLNC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,842,000 after buying an additional 752,009 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Fluence Energy by 61.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,361,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,846,000 after buying an additional 516,988 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the first quarter worth $6,179,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Fluence Energy by 12,279.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 260,939 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the first quarter worth $3,357,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FLNC. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

Further Reading

