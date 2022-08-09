FMC (NYSE:FMC) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31 billion-$1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion. FMC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.00-$7.70 EPS.

FMC Price Performance

FMC stock opened at $108.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.28. FMC has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FMC will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FMC. UBS Group dropped their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners lowered shares of FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.64.

Insider Activity at FMC

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in FMC by 99.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in FMC by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in FMC by 1,478.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

