Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Sold by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lowered its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Shares of FMX stock opened at $60.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.61. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $58.73 and a one year high of $89.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

FMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. HSBC cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.71.

(Get Rating)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.