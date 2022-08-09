Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the auto manufacturer on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Ford Motor has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 48.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ford Motor has a payout ratio of 30.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ford Motor to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Ford Motor Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.74.

Insider Activity

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 61.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $151,652,000 after buying an additional 3,404,530 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 86.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,570,025 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,459,000 after buying an additional 1,191,197 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Ford Motor by 24.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,234,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,697,000 after purchasing an additional 639,392 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

