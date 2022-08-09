Forefront Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,000. Home Depot makes up 2.6% of Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $311.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $290.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.45.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

