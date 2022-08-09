Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $41.90

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.90 and last traded at $42.72, with a volume of 321 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.76.

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

The company has a market cap of $802.21 million, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

In other Forrester Research news, insider Alicia Lee sold 1,428 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $74,256.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 10.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,755,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,025,000 after purchasing an additional 167,042 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,080,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 153,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 77,719 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 34,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,289,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,758,000 after acquiring an additional 30,629 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

