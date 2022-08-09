Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Position Cut by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,307,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,125,341 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 1.32% of Fortis worth $311,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at $313,094,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Fortis by 310.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,383,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,300 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Fortis by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,700,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,405,000 after purchasing an additional 895,100 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC bought a new position in Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at $21,359,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Fortis by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 911,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,059,000 after purchasing an additional 411,900 shares in the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTS traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,835. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $51.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.09 and a 200 day moving average of $47.84. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4149 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 80.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

