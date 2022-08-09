ForTube (FOR) Market Capitalization Achieves $15.08 Million

ForTube (FOR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 9th. ForTube has a market capitalization of $15.08 million and $2.82 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ForTube coin can now be purchased for about $0.0236 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ForTube has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,103.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00128891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00036434 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00065247 BTC.

ForTube Coin Profile

ForTube is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home.

Buying and Selling ForTube

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

