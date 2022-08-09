Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Bought by Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.

Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. raised its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 2,337.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 649,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623,163 shares during the period. FOX accounts for approximately 1.7% of Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. owned approximately 0.12% of FOX worth $23,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,623,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,914,000 after buying an additional 688,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,496,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,888,000 after buying an additional 445,775 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 318.6% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 496,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,013,000 after buying an additional 377,876 shares during the period. CQS US LLC lifted its position in FOX by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 2,352,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,628,000 after purchasing an additional 358,640 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in FOX by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 751,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,771,000 after purchasing an additional 192,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Price Performance

FOX stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,497. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.96 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FOX to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.