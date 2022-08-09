FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

FreightCar America Price Performance

Shares of FreightCar America stock traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 770 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,030. FreightCar America has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $87.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FreightCar America news, major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil bought 47,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $174,233.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 127,000 shares in the company, valued at $469,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FreightCar America news, major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil purchased 47,090 shares of FreightCar America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $174,233.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider W Matthew Tonn purchased 9,850 shares of FreightCar America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $34,278.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 176,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,481. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 84,490 shares of company stock valued at $309,456. Insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the first quarter valued at $820,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in FreightCar America by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 693,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 285,119 shares in the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

FreightCar America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.