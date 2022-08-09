Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $146.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

Freshpet Stock Performance

Shares of FRPT traded down $7.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.00. 31,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.14 and a beta of 0.87. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $45.22 and a fifty-two week high of $159.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRPT. Cowen lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at $1,938,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Freshpet by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth about $429,000.

About Freshpet

(Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Articles

