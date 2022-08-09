Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Robert W. Baird

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.23.

Freshworks stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.05. 110,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,020. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.62. Freshworks has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.59.

In other news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $70,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,005.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 225,000 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,560,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $70,312.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,005.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 289,238 shares of company stock worth $3,556,707 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 219,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 100,541 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its holdings in Freshworks by 15,228.4% in the 4th quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 3,065,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,686 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Freshworks by 2,566.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 88,225 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,893,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the fourth quarter worth about $7,791,000. 24.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

