FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.
Shares of FREYR Battery stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,897. The company has a quick ratio of 15.72, a current ratio of 15.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FREYR Battery has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.04.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Monday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.
FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.
