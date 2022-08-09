FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

FREYR Battery Price Performance

Shares of FREYR Battery stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,897. The company has a quick ratio of 15.72, a current ratio of 15.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FREYR Battery has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.04.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Monday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Institutional Trading of FREYR Battery

About FREYR Battery

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in FREYR Battery by 6.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 17,380 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 20.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 28,013 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 1.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 130,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the first quarter worth about $1,103,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 35.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 22,858 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.