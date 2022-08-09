FS Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

FS Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FS Bancorp to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.35. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $36.75. The company has a market cap of $242.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Activity

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $54,883.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 8,380 shares of company stock worth $245,862 over the last 90 days. 10.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in FS Bancorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 383,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 322,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,988,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FSBW shares. Raymond James cut shares of FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.