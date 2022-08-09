Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) PT Lowered to $48.00

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Funko from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.
Funko Price Performance
FNKO opened at $21.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.60. Funko has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.92.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 41,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $991,576.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,889.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $99,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 41,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $991,576.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,061 shares in the company, valued at $2,234,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,842 in the last ninety days. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Funko
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Funko in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Funko by 221.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Funko during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Funko by 8,667.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Funko by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Funko Company Profile
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.
See Also
