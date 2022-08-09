Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) PT Lowered to $48.00

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Funko from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Funko Price Performance

FNKO opened at $21.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.60. Funko has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.92.

Insider Activity

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Funko had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $315.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Funko’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Funko will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 41,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $991,576.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,889.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $99,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 41,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $991,576.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,061 shares in the company, valued at $2,234,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,842 in the last ninety days. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Funko

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Funko in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Funko by 221.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Funko during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Funko by 8,667.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Funko by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

