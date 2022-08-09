FY2023 EPS Estimates for Premium Brands Holdings Co. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a research note issued on Monday, August 8th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.86 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.96. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $6.37 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ FY2024 earnings at $6.95 EPS.
Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion.
Premium Brands Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of PBH stock opened at C$100.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$87.06 and a 1 year high of C$137.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$96.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$105.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.50 billion and a PE ratio of 32.49.
About Premium Brands
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.
