Gagnon Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV)

Gagnon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,000. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares comprises about 1.5% of Gagnon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Gagnon Advisors LLC owned 0.80% of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter worth $241,000. Key Colony Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter worth $1,077,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 372.0% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 45,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 35,639 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Stock Up 0.5 %

TMV stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,482. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $48.05 and a 52 week high of $122.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.09.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

