Gagnon Securities LLC Acquires 6,453 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the quarter. Zuora accounts for about 1.8% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Gagnon Securities LLC owned about 0.57% of Zuora worth $10,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Zuora in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zuora by 204.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Zuora by 44.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.
NYSE ZUO traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,220. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average of $12.09. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 18,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $161,954.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,422.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 18,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $161,954.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,422.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,483 shares of company stock valued at $840,478. Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Zuora to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.
Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.
