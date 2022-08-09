Gagnon Securities LLC Acquires 764 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.44. 438,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,739,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average of $59.87. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.13, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -39.34%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,194 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,827. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.41.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

