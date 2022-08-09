Gagnon Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 22,470 Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $108,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209,030 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 499.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,000,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,788 shares during the period. Georgetown University bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $18,832,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $8,786,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $11,669,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Range Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Range Resources to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Range Resources from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Range Resources Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of RRC stock traded up $1.84 on Tuesday, hitting $31.94. The company had a trading volume of 119,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891,883. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $37.44.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. Range Resources had a return on equity of 56.92% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 181.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,936.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at $335,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $408,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,280,688.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,394,179 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Stories

