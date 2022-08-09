Gagnon Securities LLC Grows Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,616 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNTX. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Gentex by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Gentex by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Gentex by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,349. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Gentex to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet cut Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $85,833.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at $840,566.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

