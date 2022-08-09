Gagnon Securities LLC Has $12.87 Million Stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the period. iRobot makes up about 2.1% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Gagnon Securities LLC owned approximately 0.75% of iRobot worth $12,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iRobot in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iRobot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iRobot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in iRobot in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,081,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,784,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IRBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of iRobot from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of iRobot from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

iRobot stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,109. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.43. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $98.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.19.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $1.20. The business had revenue of $255.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.06 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

