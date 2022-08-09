Gagnon Securities LLC Purchases 116,584 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,584 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $6,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc bought a new position in Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Freshworks by 34,332.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,443,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433,252 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Freshworks by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,982,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,324,000 after acquiring an additional 887,912 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust bought a new position in Freshworks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,838,000. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC bought a new position in Freshworks in the 4th quarter worth about $431,000. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freshworks news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $70,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,005.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Freshworks news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $70,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,005.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,560,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,238 shares of company stock worth $3,556,707 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freshworks Stock Down 6.5 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRSH shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.23.

NASDAQ FRSH traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $14.87. 68,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,020. Freshworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a PE ratio of -0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.62.

About Freshworks

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.