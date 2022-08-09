Gagnon Securities LLC Raises Position in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC owned 2.08% of Celcuity worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 137,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 8.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 38,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Celcuity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Celcuity during the first quarter valued at $104,000. 38.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Celcuity Price Performance
NASDAQ CELC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.29. 23 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,601. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.62. Celcuity Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 22.37 and a quick ratio of 22.37. The company has a market cap of $153.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.22.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Celcuity from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
Celcuity Profile
Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celcuity (CELC)
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
- Ralph Lauren Is A Retail Stock You Can Buy And Hold
- Insider Sales At Cloudflare Are No Worry For Investors
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.