Gagnon Securities LLC Raises Position in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC owned 2.08% of Celcuity worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 137,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 8.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 38,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Celcuity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Celcuity during the first quarter valued at $104,000. 38.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Celcuity Price Performance

NASDAQ CELC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.29. 23 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,601. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.62. Celcuity Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 22.37 and a quick ratio of 22.37. The company has a market cap of $153.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Celcuity ( NASDAQ:CELC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Celcuity Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Celcuity from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Celcuity Profile

(Get Rating)

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.