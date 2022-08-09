Gagnon Securities LLC Sells 2,857 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Gagnon Securities LLC reduced its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the period. Pacira BioSciences comprises approximately 7.6% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Gagnon Securities LLC owned 1.35% of Pacira BioSciences worth $46,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 420,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,284,000 after acquiring an additional 86,256 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PCRX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total value of $70,575.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,302.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $26,513.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,054.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total value of $70,575.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,302.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,981 shares of company stock worth $3,336,947. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCRX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,454. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.07 and a beta of 0.85. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $82.16.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $169.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.27 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

