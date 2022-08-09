Gameswap (GSWAP) Trading 3.8% Higher This Week

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 9th. In the last seven days, Gameswap has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gameswap has a market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $11,540.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gameswap alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,057.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00037727 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00128829 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00064153 BTC.

Gameswap Profile

Gameswap is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gameswap

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gameswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gameswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.