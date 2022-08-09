Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Tigress Financial

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Tigress Financial from $208.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GRMN. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Garmin from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.75.

Shares of GRMN opened at $98.55 on Friday. Garmin has a 12-month low of $92.31 and a 12-month high of $178.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.55.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Garmin will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,691,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Garmin by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,699,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $912,261,000 after purchasing an additional 111,459 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Garmin by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,696,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $775,734,000 after purchasing an additional 918,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Garmin by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,109,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $250,231,000 after purchasing an additional 47,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

